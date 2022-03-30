The possible listing on the Porsche stock exchange it will not change the shareholding structure within the group Volkswagen. The holding company Porsche Automobil SE, a company controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, holds the majority stake in the Wolfsburg giant. In fact, through a 53% shareholding, the two historic family realities maintain their position in the automotive world and appear not to be willing to back down even in the event of an IPO of the Zuffenhausen brand. Indeed, the holding seems ready to make its move once the public offer is presented, targeting 25% of the Stuttgart brand once listed.

To highlight the indiscretions that they would outline the plans of the Porsche and Piech families was the specialized magazine Automotive News Europe that analyzed the words of Johannes Lattwein, Chief Financial Officer of the company. “There are currently no plans to reduce the stake in Volkswagen” – explained the manager – The cash flow is expected to grow even more and a future-oriented investment policy from the company can be expected, as well as a ‘interesting payment policy. ” The public offer for Porsche should be around a value that could reach 90 billion euros. Through this cash flow, Volkswagen could thus better finance its activities and investments in the electric transition. The plan to list the Zuffenhausen house is proceeding quickly despite the market tensions following the war in Ukraine, with the conflict that could in any case affect the final valuation of the brand.

With the current structure and the current listing program, la move by Volkswagen it would allow the Porsche and Piech families to regain a direct majority stake in the German brand. At the same time, the relationship between VW and the reality of sports cars would remain intact.