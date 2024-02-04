The wait begins

Thanks to the activation of a release clause present in the two-year contract signed with Mercedes in 2023, Lewis Hamilton he will leave the team with which he played twelve consecutive seasons to join Ferrari in 2025. A surprising choice for many, even more so considering the official nature of the news communicated a year in advance and even before the presentation of the W15.

Among the most common opinions regarding the decision made by the Briton is that of wanting to end his career in a historic and special team like that of Maranello, which represents a childhood dream for the 39-year-old. Yet, for another world champion like Damon Hillthere are also other factors that pushed #44 to make the possibility of donning the red racing suit a reality.

Another motivation?

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 63-year-old believes that, beyond the charm of the Prancing Horse, there are also positive signs about the team's growth in competitiveness: “Lewis has taken control of his career and its direction – he explained – it's not that Mercedes told him: 'Oh, we've hired someone else', as happened to me. I think, with this decision, we know that it's a fact as far as the benefits of the Ferrari brand and all the other things that come with it: the romance, the history and everything else. But I think there's more to itand that is that it seemed to me that there was recent evidence that the Ferrari was starting to consolidate itself as a competitive package“.

'Imitate' Hamilton

The 1996 world champion therefore noticed a change at Ferrari already in the fight for 2nd place in the last Constructors' World Championship with Mercedes, adding a 'pro-Hamiltonian' point of view: “They were starting to put the components together and get results. I think if you could choose between Mercedes giving you the same equipment and Ferrari, I would rather go to Ferrari and try something different“.