Hill Jump | Niko Kytösaho leaves the national team – “The only option”

Niko Kytösaho is looking for drastic change.

Finland became the top jumper of the national men's ski jumping team in the season that ended Niko Kytösaho has decided to stay out of the national team's activities in the upcoming training season.

Kytösaho, 24, said in his press release on Thursday that “in terms of reaching personal goals, the best solution is to train independently outside the national team”.

His uncle takes responsibility for Kytösaho's training Pekka Kytösaho, who has coached Niko in previous years. The plans are to train as much as possible in Central Europe during the coming summer and autumn.

“My career development has not been at the level I had hoped it would be and I feel that at this point the only option to reach my goals is to make a big change,” Niko Kytösaho commented in the press release.

Fuel saw was the best Finn in the final points of the World Cup, 30th. Vire improved after the slow start of the season, as the last 18 races of the season brought 15 points. The seventh place on the World Championship airfield also spoke for Viree.