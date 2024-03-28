Thursday, March 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hill Jump | Niko Kytösaho leaves the national team – “The only option”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2024
in World Europe
0

Niko Kytösaho is looking for drastic change.

Finland became the top jumper of the national men's ski jumping team in the season that ended Niko Kytösaho has decided to stay out of the national team's activities in the upcoming training season.

Kytösaho, 24, said in his press release on Thursday that “in terms of reaching personal goals, the best solution is to train independently outside the national team”.

His uncle takes responsibility for Kytösaho's training Pekka Kytösaho, who has coached Niko in previous years. The plans are to train as much as possible in Central Europe during the coming summer and autumn.

“My career development has not been at the level I had hoped it would be and I feel that at this point the only option to reach my goals is to make a big change,” Niko Kytösaho commented in the press release.

Fuel saw was the best Finn in the final points of the World Cup, 30th. Vire improved after the slow start of the season, as the last 18 races of the season brought 15 points. The seventh place on the World Championship airfield also spoke for Viree.

See also  Curry destroys the Grizzlies

#Hill #Jump #Niko #Kytösaho #leaves #national #team #option

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Predicted date for snow melting in Moscow

Predicted date for snow melting in Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result