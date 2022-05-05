The 2022 World Cup will be a bargain between Red Bull and Ferrari: this is the data that emerged from the first four races. Although it is a small sample of kilometers, the difficulties of Mercedes and the presence of the budget cap should consolidate this prediction of a duel. A duel whose outcome will depend on the strength of the drivers – and in this Max Verstappen can only be at least mentally advantaged by having already won a championship – but also by the race for updates. Red Bull has already given an important first ‘push’ at Imola, greatly improving the RB18, which scored a brace on a theoretically unfavorable circuit. Now the response from Ferrari is awaited, after team principal Mattia Binotto said that the Red team would wait a few races before carrying out developments, in order to better understand the potential of F1-75.

According to Damon Hill, this development rush is a game of poker, in which teams not only have to think about which updates to bring, but also when to propose them: “This is an interesting topic, also because the teams have work constraints in the wind tunnel due to the previous season (for example Ferrari can enjoy more hours in the wind tunnel than Red Bull, ed). Adrian Newey said that you have to be very careful about what updates to bring and when to do it. So they sit and think about it, and it’s a bit like playing poker. They need to know which card to play and when. Drop the ace now or wait for a couple of hands until you are absolutely sure?“, The Briton told F1 Nation. “Maybe Red Bull played their little ace up their sleeve at Imola, and will have to hold out for a while, but It is possible that Ferrari now has an upgrade package and will take them to Miami. I expect you to respond in the United States. That would be great, so you can’t predict how the season will go“.