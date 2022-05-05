There was not yet an Arab supermarket in Gouda, Youssf Suhel noticed. And so in August last year he opened his supermarket Salam, in the Bloemendaal shopping center, in the building where The Read Shop used to be. “There are Moroccan supermarkets,” says the Syrian (38) living in Boskoop. ,,But we differ from that with 70 percent of the products. Look at bread, rice or spices. With me everything comes from Lebanon, Syria or Turkey.”