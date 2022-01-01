Five years later the couple Valtteri Bottas-Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes is ready to face the world championship 2022 with a revolution in its line-up: instead of the Finnish driver, destined to occupy the cockpit of Alfa Romeo from next year, the German team has decided to focus on another former Williams driver as George Russell, who will arrive at Brackley as the new teammate of compatriot Hamilton.

For the 23-year-old there will therefore be a great opportunity to be permanently part of a top team, who dominated the turbo-hybrid era and reigning world champion since 2014. After three seasons played with the Grove team, and a podium conquered in the he last, controversial edition of the Belgian GP, ​​Russell will find himself alongside the seven-time world champion, as long as the latter does not make sensational decisions such as those of a possible retirement from competitions. Regardless of this option, Formula 1 is preparing to see a young driver at work alongside a much more experienced one, eager to redeem himself after the burning defeat suffered in Abu Dhabi by Max Verstappen.

While waiting to understand how the world championship will evolve, curiosity is all focused on what Russell’s approach to his new team will be: among those who think they will immediately see him on the attack, as opposed to the thought of other fans who would like to ‘English in the role of Hamilton’s ally, the latter opinion was also reiterated by Damon Hill, world champion 1996. The British, interviewed by Express Sport, has in fact advised against the former Williams to create friction with The Hammer, which could provide valuable ‘assists’ to the newcomer: “I think it will be great to watch – He admitted – and I’m sure Lewis will want to encourage George. I don’t see how it can go wrong. I think Hamilton recognizes the fact that his future in F1 is shorter than George’s, so she’ll want to help give him a boost, although I don’t think it needs it. However, this all depends on what George’s approach will be: one can approach these situations by thinking ‘well that’s the enemy over there and I’m here to defeat him’. This, however, it may not be the wisest thing to do with Lewis. In any case – he added – can’t wait for next year. I’ll be as ready as anyone else to see what happens. “