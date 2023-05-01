Dhe 500 meter high “Platte” is Wiesbaden’s local mountain. Hardly any point offers better views or, as Goethe felt, a view “into all the glory of the world”. Only here, after Nassau was elevated to a duchy in 1806, was it possible to build a hunting lodge befitting its status, whose checkered fate is remembered these days. The three-year construction work began 200 years ago, and in 2003 the lengthy restoration was almost completed with the installation of the striking glass roof.

The neoclassical gem was destroyed in February 1945 during an air raid on the anti-aircraft control center there. That the outer walls with their beautiful pilasters and columns remained standing was something of a miracle. Since then, they have stood up as admonishing forefingers not to let the ruins fall into disrepair. It was only after a good 40 years that sufficient money was raised for the restoration thanks to a community foundation, which was later supported by the public sector, after all the city of Wiesbaden had bought the building in 1913.

Today, the spa management manages the cubist building, which rents it out for events or private celebrations. This does not allow viewing, but nothing survived of the hunting-related equipment, with which Duke Adolph von Nassau in particular welcomed his guests from Tsar Alexander II to Emperor Napoleon III. knew how to impress. Furniture was made from the horns of white deer that had been exposed, while capital antlers adorned the extraordinary stairwell, a rotunda, from whose two steps spiraling in opposite directions the 54 rooms and a glass roof attachment were accessible. The steps could be renewed, and even two deer returned. Replicas of the bronze sculptures created by Christian Daniel Rauch have flanked the entrance since 2010.

Mainzer Allee lined with linden trees

The municipality of Taunusstein lies somewhat in the lee of the Platte on the north-western side. For the hiker, it has the pleasant advantage of a shorter and less steep ascent. There are also a few sights here, in the district of Wehen: a baroque castle that last served as the administrative seat of the Counts of Nassau-Weilburg – now a local museum – and the Protestant parish church, which looks like a sacred equivalent to the hunting lodge. Only a good ten years older, it also characterizes the strict design language of classicism.







Alternatively, you can start in the center of Taunusstein-Wehen at the bus stops “Schloss” or “Silberbachschule” on Mainzer Allee; in between is the parish church. There are plenty of parking spaces opposite the castle and in front of the school (on weekends).

With the linden-lined Mainzer Allee it goes up the slope and at the top, at the cemetery, seamlessly onto the forest path. Marked by the nature park symbol red bird (Milan), which immediately turns left and connects to a forest path for more than 300 meters, which you join to the right.

“Herzogsweg” is reminiscent of the earlier driveway to the Platte

The Milan still accompanies you for a bit, but the T – for Taunussteinweg – is now relevant on the moderate climb through a varied stock of trees. It could hardly have looked any different during the ducal hunting season, but the magnificent beeches in the higher elevations will not have stormed the sky like they do today. At that time, of course, there was no road the size of the B 417 where you can get out at the top. It is crossed under to the Platte and on the other side, half right, follow the path towards “Forsthaus” to the castle and the neighboring inn.