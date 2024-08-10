New road safety awareness campaign by Autostrade per l’Italia and the Traffic Police, who together are starting again from Emilia-Romagna with the initiative to promote correct driving behavior. The first stop of the tour – which every year accompanies departures and returns from summer vacations – is scheduled for Saturday 3 August on the Bologna side of the A14 Bologna Taranto in the “La Pioppa Ovest” service area, in anticipation of the first weekend characterized by the greatest traffic flows due to the summer exodus.

Prevention on the Highways

The Traffic Police will be present in some service areas of the motorway network, together with Autostrade per l’Italia staff to provide users in transit with useful advice on traffic and assistance. A contact point will be set up for users in transit where the mobile office, cars and motorbikes of the Traffic Police and gazebos will be positioned where there will be moments of interaction with travellers, to raise their awareness on issues dedicated to road safety such as distraction, the use of seat belts, compliance with speed limits or safety distance. Furthermore, through interactive paths that involve the use of special visors, it will be possible to experience driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. Finally, it will be possible to receive real-time information on traffic and, if necessary, also medical assistance thanks to the presence of an ambulance with ANPAS volunteers on board, who will measure the blood pressure and oxygen saturation of users who request it, as well as providing first aid in the event of an emergency.

The conclusion of the project 2024

The caravan will stop again in Emilia-Romagna on the occasion of the counter-exodus on Saturday 31 August at the “Secchia Est” service area, on the A1 Milan Naples, to facilitate users in the last weekend of the counter-exodus. The cooperation between the State Police and the Aspi Group is consolidated daily along the entire motorway network, with particular attention on the occasion of the increases in traffic flows that characterize the summer exodus through a coordinated activity of checks and promotion of road safety called “Let’s Travel Together 2024 – State Police and ASPI for Road Safety“.