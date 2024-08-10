Disney has released a new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy in which we can see several sequences from this highly anticipated four-episode mini TV series, coming out on September 13, 2024 on Disney+. In particular, a Luke Skywalker who had a few too many drinks and a particularly ruthless Sith JarJar Binks. There’s even a white-armored Darth Vader, much to the delight of his fans.

An upside-down galaxy

If you haven’t figured it out, the premise of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is precisely to present a alternate Star Wars universe where good and evil have reversed. So the AT-ATs have the symbols of the Alliance, Rey is a Sith, and in general, the good guys are the bad guys and the bad guys are the good guys.

In short, the assumptions that drive LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are so absurd that It might be the coolest Star Wars thing to come out in years.also considering the average quality of the LEGO series.

For the rest, we remind you that the collaboration between LEGO and Star Wars has a long and complex history, made up of TV series and video games, the latest of which was the acclaimed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

