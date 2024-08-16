Construction sites along the Italian railway network continue according to schedule. And according to data provided by RFI, even between 12 and 15 August, the week in which work on the High Speed ​​line began, approximately nine out of ten long-distance trains, including High Speed ​​and Intercity trains, arrived on time. The data take into account the longer travel times of High Speed ​​trains on the sections affected by the construction sites and already reported during the ticket purchase phase. As for regional traffic, in the last four days, 92% of trains arrived on time or within 5 minutes.

Also of interest are the data relating to passengers: yesterday, on the day of Ferragosto, approximately 625 thousand people travelled on Italian trains (of which over 511 thousand on regional trains), compared to approximately 850 thousand on 14 August (over 700 thousand on regional trains).

Numbers that register a significant decrease both compared to the first weeks of August and compared to other periods of the year, in which the number of travellers is higher due to the volumes of traffic of commuters who travel for study or work.

THE CONSTRUCTION SITES

During the month of August, Rete Ferroviaria Italiana has scheduled a series of extraordinary maintenance activities concerning the railway infrastructure, civil works, safety and signalling systems and electric traction systems. Construction sites are also active for the construction of new infrastructures, largely connected to the PNRR and for the redevelopment of stations.

Among the main maintenance work sites – all of which are continuing in full compliance with the work schedule – are those on the High Speed ​​line: on the Milan-Bologna AV line, work is underway to replace the switches on the Fidenza Ovest-Castelfranco Est section. Work will continue until Sunday, August 19, with High Speed ​​trains running on the conventional line, with travel time extensions already reported on the sales systems at the time of purchase. From August 19 to 25, as required by the regulations in the event of infrastructure renewal, trains will run on the sections subject to work at an initially reduced speed that will be gradually increased until reaching the maximum speed expected on the line. Regular circulation will resume from August 26.

On the Direttissima Roma-Firenze the works concern the extraordinary maintenance of the viaduct over the Paglia river on the Chiusi Nord-Orvieto Sud section. The construction site will end on August 23 with speed reductions for August 24 and 25 on the affected section. From August 26, traffic will return to normal.

As regards the development of the network, on the Verona-Vicenza section the certifications necessary for the reactivation of the line are being completed, and work is also continuing on the remaining sections.

In the Genoa hub, the quadrupling works between Voltri and Sampierdarena in the Bivio Polcevera area, the restoration works of the Campasso line and the sextuplication construction site between Genova Principe and Brignole continue.

On the Milan-Mortara line, construction work continues on the new Milan Porta Romana stop, and on the Cremona-Mantua line, demolition of the existing line and resolution of interference are underway, and work has begun on the foundations of the new bridge over the Adda River.