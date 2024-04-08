Liverpool vs Atalanta, first duel in this important round, and will be played at Anfield. Klopp's men hope to get a good result at home that will allow them to travel to Italy with a significant income, since otherwise the game there could get complicated. A defeat in this match would make things difficult for the networks.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Liverpool
Liverpool vs Atalanta match information
City: livepool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Thursday April 11
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 12:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can Liverpool vs Atalanta be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar +
How can Liverpool vs Atalanta be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN
How can Liverpool vs Atalanta be seen on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How can Liverpool vs Atalanta be seen on television in the United States?
nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC, USA Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
4-3D
|
FA Cup
|
Prague Sparta
|
6-1V
|
UEl
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cagliari
|
2-1D
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
1-0 D
|
A series
|
Naples
|
0-3V
|
A series
|
Sportin from Portugal
|
2-1V
|
UEL
|
Juventus
|
2-2E
|
A series
Liverpool: Bajcetic with a calf injury, Matip with knee problems, Ben Doak with pubic problems, Thiago with a muscle injury, Allisson with a hamstring injury, Diogo Jota with knee problems.
Atalanta: The only player injured for this match by Atalanta is Scalvini due to a hamstring injury
Liverpool: Kelleher, Joe Gómez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, MacAllister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.
Atalanta: Carnesechi, Matteo Ruggeri, Toloi, Isak Hien, Djimisiti, Zappacosta, Mario Pasalic, Éderson, Koopmeiners, Scamacca, De Ketelaere
Liverpool 3-1 Atalanta
