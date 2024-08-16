Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented days ago at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. El Muñeco dedicated some heartfelt words to his father, recounted the reasons why he decided to return after a year and a half, and detailed the latest movements in the transfer market and left a forceful phrase about the Libertadores Cup: “We need to regain the spirit of the club and the team.”
Already on his return to the benches for the aforementioned Liberatorsthe team stopped at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and managed to prevail over Workshops in Cordoba by the minimum of the Chilean Paulo Diaz at 86′, taking advantage of the fact that the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucas Suarez at 60′, in the first leg of the round of 16. With this, The Band will arrive with a slight advantage for the return match.
The next Saturday, August 17th in the afternoonas a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadiumfrom 5:30 p.m., River will play against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional League. The League has already defined the refereeing authorities that will be present in La Plata this weekend: Hernan Mastrangelo will be the main referee.
Germán Pezella, Paulo Díaz, Claudio Echeverri and Adam Bareiro will probably rest ahead of the rematch with the T. Manuel Lanzini, Ignacio Fernández and Maxi Meza have a chance to be starters.
RIVER: Jeremiah Ledesma; Milton Casco, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Franco Carboni; Felipe Pena Biafore, Rodrigo Villagra; Nacho FernandezManuel Lanzini; Pablo Solari and Agustín Ruberto.
