High schools | For Eva Guillard, who wrote B’s papers, the student cap is a great achievement

For Eva Guillard, who is graduating from Tuusula high school with B papers, getting her matriculation certificate is a great achievement. His high school years have included struggles with, among other things, mental health problems and loneliness.

from Kerava Eva Guillard19, couldn’t believe his eyes a couple of weeks ago when he saw his name on the list of graduates.

For Guillard, who will graduate from Tuusula high school at the Jokela branch this spring, getting a student ID is in itself a great achievement. For a long time, he did not believe that he would ever graduate.

Guillard ended up writing one M, three Bs and one A. He states that grades don’t say anything about him as a person.

“Success at school does not tell how smart, motivated or ambitious a person is. I’m really proud that I got through the writing.”

Traditionally In the spring, the media mainly reported on numerous high school students who wrote laudatory essays. However, highlighting only top performances has attracted criticism and overshadowed the stories of young people from different backgrounds.

This spring, HS asked the future high school students, despite what kind of challenges they have been able to put on the white cap. Guillard is one of the respondents to the survey.

According to many respondents, especially the corona pandemic and the distance education that followed it have clearly weakened the motivation to study and cope.

Various mental health problems or learning difficulties have also often overshadowed the high school sky. Some had experienced intense loneliness or difficulties in their personal lives.

For example, one high school student told in the survey how his parents’ alcoholism has required him to constantly take on extra responsibility at home.

Also Eva Guillard’s four-year high school struggle has included struggles with, among other things, loneliness, mental health problems and lack of motivation.

Guillard, who ended up in Tuusula high school from Kerava, initially didn’t know anyone from his small school. Especially in the first year, it was difficult to join groups of friends.

“I feel that I am a slightly different person than the majority of others. Although I managed to make friends in the end, in my fourth year of study I was left alone again,” he says.

In addition, the high school years were burdened by the mental health problems that colored Guillard’s life from an early age. Fortunately, the teachers have been aware of his challenges and they have been able to be taken into account in the teaching.

“In recent years, I have had to struggle with unpleasant things and big emotions. High school has not only been about reading books, but really a lot of survival.”

The matriculation exams were stressful situations for Guillard, but he got through them with the help of special arrangements.

Perhaps the biggest challenges were caused by the corona pandemic, during which the school switched completely to distance education. Guillard says that he didn’t really get anything done remotely, and he doesn’t think he’s alone in his experience.

“I literally did nothing. There are certainly many others who opened the device during remote classes and went back to sleep.”

The actual matriculation exams were also extremely stressful situations for Guillard. The silent and stressful exam situations felt so bad that he had time to think many times whether he should leave high school after all.

Guillard eventually got through the writings with the help of special arrangements. For example, he got his own space in the exam room, delimited by screens.

“Among the other test takers, I certainly wouldn’t have been able to pass the essays, so it was great that my special needs were taken into account.”

The challenges besides, Guillard’s high school years have also included memorable moments and successes.

In 2020, he participated in The Voice of Finland singing program. Although Guillard did not progress beyond the initial stages of the competition, the experience has opened many doors for her.

“Music is important to me and I have been able to experience many great things through Voice,” he says.

“School has never been my number one priority, but many other things interest me much more.”

Along with music, such things include politics, activism and social influence. During her high school years, Guillard was chosen as youth councilor of the year and Keravala volunteer of the year, among other things.

Guillard’s graduation cap is not exactly the most traditional: he chose black velvet and his own name embroidered on it.

Although Guillard does not intend to organize a very big graduation party, receiving a cap feels “absolutely incredible” to him. Instead of the traditional white, he chose his cap black velvet and embroidery with her own name on it.

“I’ve thought about dropping out of high school so many times, and a lot of guys have done that too. Now I feel really good that I didn’t give up,” he says.

Most of the respondents to HS’s survey also say that they are very proud of graduating, despite the lower grades.

Next, Guillard will have a few months of training in Kerava city communications, after which he plans to spend a gap year. In the future, he would be interested in studies or work, especially in the music industry and performing.

To others who faced challenges in high school, Guillard wants to say that you should never be ashamed or worried about your certificate.

“Everyone is just as super successful in their own way as the authors of several books.”