To respond to the bad weather emergency that has hit Emilia-Romagna in recent weeks, several companies have decided to support the local authorities and populations through a donation or by promoting a fundraiser.

Both Ferrari and Formula 1 announced that they would donate one million euros, while the Piaggio Group and Aprilia donated the sum of 10 euros for each fan who showed up at Misano for the traditional “Aprilia All Stars” event, in to which must be added the proceeds of the numerous fundraising initiatives which brought the final figure to 200,000 euros, destined for the Civil Protection of Emilia-Romagna.

A commendable initiative that joins the one promoted in the last few hours by Charles Leclerc, who has decided to auction off his race kit used in his home Grand Prix in Monaco last week, concluded with a sixth place finish. All funds raised will benefit those most affected by the recent flooding in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With an estimated 20,000 displaced, these were Italy’s worst floods in 100 years.

Among the memorabilia available, there is the Bell HP77 helmet worn by the Monegasque during the entire weekend of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, characterized by a livery that recalls that of his father. Even the racing suit was created specifically for the home event and features a red and white style that incorporates the colors of the Monegasque flag, as well as the shoes.

Finally, the Ferrari driver also auctioned off the gloves used in Sunday’s race, which show, like the overalls, signs of wear due to the action on the track. Each of the four lots is signed by Charles Leclerc himself and comes with a certificate of authenticity. The auction, organized by the well-known company Sotheby’s, will start on Friday 2 June at 10 am and will last until Tuesday 6 June at 5 pm.