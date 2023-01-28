A video of the aggression of a teenager against another whom he leaves unconscious in a high schoolin Juárez, circulates on social networks.

Since Thursday the case has come to light, but no authority confirmed andThe day the clip was recorded by another of the students of Secondary School No. 10 Centennial of the Mexican Revolution, in Colonia Los Cometas.

In the video of about 27 seconds, it can only be seen as a

young school sports pants He grabs the hair of his rival, who is seen on the ground, around a basketball court.

While holding her hair with one hand, he hits her with the other and kicks her up to 14 times, hitting her head, face and back, to later drag her by her hair and leave her lying unconscious.

The rest of the students only see the Fight or record it with their phones and then some make exclamations for the excessive aggression.

“He already killed her,” says one of the witnesses to the attack in the video.