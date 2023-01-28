The United States of America with its allies began to discuss the need to change the strategy for arming Ukraine. This was reported on January 28 in an article The New York Times.

According to columnists Julian Barnes and Eric Schmitt, US government analysts in their 2023 forecast concluded that the conflict in Ukraine is likely to reach a stalemate.

Concerned that a frozen conflict is beneficial to Russia, the United States and its allies have begun more serious discussions in recent weeks about how to change the dynamics of hostilities in favor of Ukraine.

Journalists recalled that for most of the first year of the conflict, Russia and Ukraine brought their artillery and tanks to the battlefield. And the most important weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were high-speed armored vehicles.

At the next stage of the conflict, according to them, the Ukrainian military will target the trench lines of Russian units.

“To break through these lines is not just to throw a battalion of tanks through the trenches. This requires a coordinated attack, where the infantry marks the targets and the tanks fire on those positions. Here, artillery should only provide cover and support, ”the authors say.

Analysts explained that 109 Bradley combat vehicles, as well as artillery from the European Union, could be an important part of the recent Western donations for this occasion. “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on January 27, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said there were no signs indicating the end of the conflict in Ukraine. During a briefing with reporters, he pointed out that “there are no signs of completion of this.”

He also stated that the delivery of Abrams tanks to Kyiv would take many months. When asked about the delivery of fighter jets, Kirby did not give a specific answer, but said that Washington is in contact with Kyiv regarding future military aid packages.

After that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the arrival of American M1 Abrams tanks in Ukraine only by August is too late. In addition, he again mentioned that Kyiv needs combat vehicles in large quantities, since “five, ten tanks do not solve the issue on the battlefield.”

On January 25, President Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, Moscow perceives the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine as the participation of NATO countries in the conflict against Russia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

