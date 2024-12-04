Although the square dial is common in smartwatches, especially following the launch of the Apple Watch, it is not so common in dress watches. It is a shape that has always existed, but has been little used, because round cases, in principle, are more comfortable to wear, and also more practical, to make better use of the space on the dial. However, haute horlogerie looks to the past and recovers iconic models that stand out for their square or rectangular case. We collect some of them, which today have become synonymous with elegance and sophistication. The square or rectangular watches They are made for men who are looking for a different and exclusive piece, who prefer unique accessories to give a special touch to their style.

(Re)Master Automatic Limited Edition by Audermars Piguet

(Re)Master Automatic Limited Edition by Audermars Piguet.



In homage to a watch from 1960, this andEdition limited to 250 copiespresents a 41 mm rectangular asymmetrical case made of sand gold, a new 18-karat gold alloy that plays with light. The blue dial has an exclusive brushed finish and sand gold hands. A watch that combines vintage aesthetics and cutting-edge featuresequipped with the caliber 7129, an extra-thin hours and minutes movement without a date indication. It comes with a contrasting blue alligator leather strap and 18K sand gold ardillon buckle. It is watertight up to 300 meters. Price: 47,400 euros.

Reverso Tribute Chronograph by Jaeger-LeCoultre

Reverso Tribute Chronograph by Jaeger-LeCoultre.



The Reverso Tribute Chronograph stands out for an extraordinary complication: the display of hours and minutes on two dials of different and complementary styles. The front dial displays the aesthetic codes of the Tribute line: the gallons, the ‘railway’ minute hand, the applied indices and the Dauphine hands stand out against the black dial with a sunray finish. Turning it over its integral case, the watch reveals a skeletonized case back that displays every detail of the Manufacture caliber 860 and retrograde chronograph mechanism: the indices and minute hand that appear to float above the movement, the blue hands, the beveled bridges, the Côtes de Genève motif… It features two interchangeable strapsin leather and in two materials (leather and canvas) with which to achieve a watch with a more natural or more sophisticated style. The case is rose gold. Price: 42,400 euros.

Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph

Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph.



The new version of the iconic watch introduced in 1969 whose square shape caused a sensation fuses a playful and modern aesthetic with the rich heritage of the collection. The vibrant pink skeleton dial is a celebration of color, that reflects the atmosphere of Las Vegas and its lights. A watch designed for those who dare to express themselves through their own style, which features the in-house automatic chronograph caliber Heuer 02, manufactured to guarantee maximum precision and reliability. Through the skeleton dial you can admire the operation of the watch. The 39mm titanium case, finished with an elegant black DLC coating, offers a contemporary design that contrasts with the pink hues of the counters at 3 and 9 o’clock, the hours and hands, and the chronograph seconds hand. The strap, made from a combination of rubber and leather, balances style and functionality. Price: 11,100 euros.









Santos de Cartier watch

Santos de Cartier watch.



Considered the first wristwatch in historyits square shape has defied the years and fashions. This model is presented in 39.8mm steel caseADLC bezel, steel crown adorned with a faceted synthetic black spinel and gray dial. The hands are made of steel and covered with luminescent material. The bracelet is made of steel, with a SmartLink size modification system, and includes an additional black rubber strap with an interchangeable steel folding buckle. Both the bracelet and the strap are equipped with the interchangeable QuickSwitch system. Equipped with the caliber 1847 MC self-winding movement. Price: 8,800 euros.

BR-03 Black Matte by Bell & Ross

BR-03 Black Matte by Bell & Ross.



The BR-03 collection embodies the identity of the house and symbolizes its style with its emblematic design. ’round in a square with four screws’. The BR-03 has evolved with a slightly smaller size of 41 mm and a power reserve of 54 hours thanks to the latest generation caliber, the BR CAL.302. This collection is inspired by the world of aeronautics and responds to professionals’ demands for precision, clarity and functionality in the form of authentic tool watches. Thanks to the refined graphics, the color of the dial, the large figures, the shape of the hands and the coating with Super-LumiNova®an immediate reading of the time can be made both day and night. It comes with a black rubber strap and ultra-resistant black synthetic fabric. It is watertight up to 100 meters. Price: 4,200 euros.

True Square Automatic Skeleton by Rado

True Square Automatic Skeleton by Rado.



The most striking elements of this square dial watch are the R808 skeletonized movement and the two-level dial, which practically blends into the mechanism. This latest generation mechanism offers extraordinary precision, greater resistance to magnetic fields and temperature variations and 80 hours power reserve. The bridge and top plate feature an anthracite coating. Thanks to its 38 mm monobloc case and black high-tech polished ceramic bracelet, the True Square Skeleton features typical Rado features wrapped in a fascinating form. Price: 3,150 euros.

Longines Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita by Longines.



This iconic watch, originally created in 1927, is not square, but rectangular. Its original shape gives it a unique elegance and sophistication. Your box is presented in format rectangular with dimensions of 28×47 mm with blued steel hands and roman numerals. Its hours, minutes, seconds and date functions combine with its automatic mechanical movement and 45 hours of power reserve. Your alligator strap can be found in different shades. Price: 2,000 euros.

Hamilton PSR 74

Hamilton PSR 74.



The Pulsar Cushion of 1974, the first digital wristwatchlserves as inspiration to present this new Hamilton model that combines engineering and design. It also includes new functions that give it an extra touch of innovation. With its emblematic shape, the silhouette of its 31 mm cushion-type case It is still just as daring and futuristic. The arched lines of its case are complemented by a thin bracelet whose links in decreasing size give it an elegant appearance. The pushers located on both sides of the case allow the date and time to be displayed simultaneously in both 12-hour (am and pm) and 24-hour formats. For its part, the screen combines the advantages of two technologies: reflective LCD (liquid crystal display) and emissive OLED (organic light-emitting diodes). It is available in silver (stainless steel) or gold (PVD-coated). Price: 895 euros.

Tissot Stylist

Tissot Stylist.



After its presentation in 1965, the Tissot Stylist became an icon thanks to its design. In 2024, this legendary watch returns for fashion nostalgics. Designed to reflect the wearer’s tastes and personality, the Stylist features a cushion-shaped box that exudes a pure and minimalist aesthetic. With its incredibly fine case, 7mm thickoffers a light and comfortable fit. The color palette is subtle but cheerful, with silver hues combined with complementary tones. Available in two versions: the first, with a gradient blue dial, combined with contrasting silver baton hands and a dark blue leather strap. The second features a silver dial with a sunray finish, matching gold indexes and hands, which perfectly complement its beige strap. Both models feature quick-release leather straps that can be easily swapped and customized. The heart houses a high precision quartz movementknown for its reliability and ease of maintenance. Price: 275 euros.