The users PlayStation will have the opportunity to access the catalogue Ubisoft+ Classic via an independent subscription.
The subscription is available at the monthly price of 7.99 euros and contains a selection of the most popular Ubisoft games including titles belonging to the franchises Assassin's Creed And Far Cry. Below you can find the complete list of video games in the Ubisoft+ Classics catalogue:
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Russia
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (Includes Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- For Honor
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Legendary Fishing
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- Rabbids Invasion
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rayman Legends
- RidersRepublic
- Risk Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World The Game – Complete Edition
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- The Division
- The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- ONE
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Werewolves Within
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombies
PlayStation Plus Essentialthe only plan that does not include Ubisoft+ Classics, costs 8.99 euros per month. Adding 7.99 more per month, the total price would reach i 16.98 euros per month.
PlayStation Plus Premium instead it costs 16.99 euros per month and already includes Ubisoft+ Classics, while PlayStation Plus Extras it costs 13.99 euros per month and in turn includes the Ubisoft service.
This stand-alone subscription is therefore intended for those who do not benefit from any PlayStation Plus subscription level and they intend to play the large catalog of Ubisoft titles.
#Ubisoft #Classics #PlayStation #subscription
Leave a Reply