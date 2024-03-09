The users PlayStation will have the opportunity to access the catalogue Ubisoft+ Classic via an independent subscription.

The subscription is available at the monthly price of 7.99 euros and contains a selection of the most popular Ubisoft games including titles belonging to the franchises Assassin's Creed And Far Cry. Below you can find the complete list of video games in the Ubisoft+ Classics catalogue:

Assassin's Creed Chronicles China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Russia

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (Includes Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations)

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Legendary Fishing

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Rabbids Invasion

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege

Rayman Legends

RidersRepublic

Risk Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World The Game – Complete Edition

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

The Division

The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

ONE

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs Legion

Werewolves Within

Wheel of Fortune

Zombies

PlayStation Plus Essentialthe only plan that does not include Ubisoft+ Classics, costs 8.99 euros per month. Adding 7.99 more per month, the total price would reach i 16.98 euros per month.

PlayStation Plus Premium instead it costs 16.99 euros per month and already includes Ubisoft+ Classics, while PlayStation Plus Extras it costs 13.99 euros per month and in turn includes the Ubisoft service.

This stand-alone subscription is therefore intended for those who do not benefit from any PlayStation Plus subscription level and they intend to play the large catalog of Ubisoft titles.



