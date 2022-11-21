The death toll in a fire that broke out in a flower warehouse in a crowded area of Moscow on Sunday evening has risen to six.
“The fire that broke out in a warehouse on Komsomolskaya Square has killed six people,” emergency services officials told the state-run Tass news agency on Monday.
According to previous reports, five people were killed and one injured in the accident. Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon due to a malfunction in the electric heating system in the flower warehouse. And the fire was put out.
