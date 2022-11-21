Santiago Arias and James Rodríguez on the same team? Strong version in Greece

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santiago Arias.
Miguel Bautista / FCF
Santiago Arias.
Versions indicate that the winger could reach Olympiacos.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 20, 2022, 11:00 PM
The olympiacos Enjoy the success of having signed the Colombian James Rodriguez, who arrived for this season from Qatar soccer and has been very prominent in the Greek team.
Now, during the international para for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and while James was with the Colombian National Team in the United States, the press version emerged about the possible interest of Olympiacos in another Colombian, in the side Santiago Arias.
Arias, to Greece?
According to La Gazzetta, the Greek team wants to have the services of the winger, who will go through the former Atlético de Madrid, with whom he ended his contract in the middle of this year.
This option would be given before the imminent departure of the player Sime Vrsalikos. “In the case of Santiago Arias, the name of olympiakos to strengthen the right wing of the defence”, says the outlet.
Arias, today, is a free player and could negotiate with any club. James’ good moment in Greece could be a motivation for the eventual negotiation to move forward.
TEAMTalk revealed last September that Manchester Utd He would also be interested in acquiring the services of the right back
November 20, 2022, 11:00 PM
