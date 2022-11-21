Tuesday, November 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santiago Arias and James Rodríguez on the same team? Strong version in Greece

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in Sports
0


close

santiago arias

Santiago Arias.

Photo:

Miguel Bautista / FCF

Santiago Arias.

Versions indicate that the winger could reach Olympiacos.

The olympiacos Enjoy the success of having signed the Colombian James Rodriguez, who arrived for this season from Qatar soccer and has been very prominent in the Greek team.

See also  James Rodríguez suffers: tremendous wacko in his return match with Al Rayyan

Now, during the international para for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and while James was with the Colombian National Team in the United States, the press version emerged about the possible interest of Olympiacos in another Colombian, in the side Santiago Arias.

Arias, to Greece?

According to La Gazzetta, the Greek team wants to have the services of the winger, who will go through the former Atlético de Madrid, with whom he ended his contract in the middle of this year.

This option would be given before the imminent departure of the player Sime Vrsalikos. “In the case of Santiago Arias, the name of olympiakos to strengthen the right wing of the defence”, says the outlet.

Arias, today, is a free player and could negotiate with any club. James’ good moment in Greece could be a motivation for the eventual negotiation to move forward.

TEAMTalk revealed last September that Manchester Utd He would also be interested in acquiring the services of the right back

See also  See James Rodriguez's assist in Al Rayyan's win

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santiago #Arias #James #Rodríguez #team #Strong #version #Greece

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Still no speed reduction in this popular holiday country: 'Takes too many people's time'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.