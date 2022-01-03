The famous Hideo Kojima he begins the new year by communicating to his followers his own plans for the immediate future, where he talks about the start of a new job and the passage to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. In order not to miss anything, he also teases the fans about a possible radio project.

This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project? pic.twitter.com/j0norcJ23a – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 2, 2022

With her KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS had announced in October 2020 that he was struggling with the development of a new project, showing interest in creating a game that was capable of changing in real time. Just last November, however, it was announced that the studio could now count on a division dedicated to entertainment in the film, television and music fields.

We also remember the indiscretion which arrived last July, which revealed that Hideo Kojima And Microsoft they had signed a letter of intent to establish the first details for a new exclusive game Xbox.

We can’t wait to find out what’s cooking!

Source: Official Twitter page Street Anime News Network