The bulletin with the covid numbers in Italy today, Monday 3 January 2022, data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the country while half Italy is in the yellow zone and the the hypothesis of the Super green pass for workers becomes more concrete. Here are the numbers from Lombardy and Campania, Tuscany and Lazio, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the point on the vaccination campaign and the third doses.

CAMPANIA

There are 6,653 new coronavirus infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, January 3. There are also 21 other deaths: 14 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, 7 occurred previously but recorded yesterday. 48,768 tests analyzed, the percentage of positive tests out of the total of those analyzed was 13.64%.

There is also an increase in hospitalizations: in Campania there are 60 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care (+5 compared to yesterday) and 750 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards (+32 compared to the figure released yesterday).



VENETO

There are 6,468 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Veneto, according to the data of the latest covid-19 bulletin communicated by the president of the region Luca Zaia. There are another 9 deaths. There are “6468 positives in the last 24 hours” with an “incidence of 13%”.

There are “over 670 thousand positives in Veneto since the beginning of the pandemic, and the current positives are 111,589”. As for the hospitalized there are “1,516, +50, of which 200 in intensive care”.

SARDINIA

There are 543 new coronavirus infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, January 3. There is also another death, it is a 73-year-old woman residing in the province of Nuoro. 2,420 people tested. A total of 6,637 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic.

The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 18 (1 more than yesterday). There are 174 patients admitted to the medical area (15 more than yesterday). 9,444 are the cases of home isolation (328 more than yesterday).

ABRUZZO

There are 1,990 new coronavirus infections today 3 January 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are three other deaths. The new positive cases bring the total from the beginning of the emergency to 113,719. The number of positive cases also includes 87371 discharged / healed (+284 compared to yesterday).

The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 23703 (+1703 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 15674 cases concerning patients lost to follow-up since the beginning of the emergency, on which checks are underway.

194 patients (+10 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 22 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 23487 (+1693 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 2473 molecular swabs were performed (1743178 in total since the start of the emergency) and 13218 antigen tests (1864032). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 12.68 percent.

BASILICATA

There are 315 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. Of the new cases, identified out of a total of 1,056 molecular swabs, 293 concern residents. The Lucanians recovered or negated are 78.

The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 is still increasing, 73 of which 2 in intensive care: 38 in the Potenza hospital and 35, including the two patients in intensive care, in the one in Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 5,784, with a surge in the past week so that in the last three days, from 31 December to 2 January, the cases of residents have been 1,400.

TUSCANY

There are 6,952 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths. The new cases, which bring the total to 409,912 since the beginning of the health emergency, are 1.7% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 301,555 (73.6% of total cases). Today 15,673 molecular swabs and 11,966 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 25.2% were positive.

On the other hand, 11,478 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 60.6% were positive. The currently positive are 100,783 today, + 6.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 839 (59 more than yesterday), of which 84 in intensive care (1 less). Today there are 6 new deaths: 2 men and 4 women with an average age of 75.5 years.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

There are 453 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths. Out of 2,092 molecular swabs, 269 new cases were detected, with a positivity rate of 12.86%. While another 184 cases emerged out of 4,976 rapid antigenic tests carried out (3.70%), Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, reported.

PUGLIA

There are 3,568 new coronavirus infections today 3 January in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. The new cases, identified on 30,923 swabs carried out, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,458; Bat: 227; Brindisi: 477; Foggia: 292; Lecce: 745; Taranto: 307; Residents outside the region: 56; Province in definition: 6. There are 33,976 people currently positive, 299 are hospitalized in non-critical areas, 33 are in intensive care. Overall data since the beginning of the pandemic: 319,176 total cases, 5,878,062 swabs performed, 278,212 people healed, 6,988 people dead.

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are 8,014 new infections from Coronavirus today, Monday 3 January 2022, in Emilia Romagna according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 17 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 31,140 swabs were processed. Since yesterday the healed have been 1,207.