One of the events that was not seen coming last year was the departure of Hideki Kamiya of Platinum Gamesa company that he founded together with other colleagues from Capcom after their last works there, and that during their career they have created incredible video games like the saga Bayonetta and even a Star Fox for Wii U. For this reason, it is quite strange that they announced their departure, but it is also understandable that they wanted to follow their own path and create titles with their brand, without following such strict rules.

That means that he did not want to leave the company to take a breath of fresh air from the industry, but rather to create more video games that perhaps clashed with other people's ideas in Platinum Games, implying that they already want to work on products for the masses instead of niches. And it is partly true, because although they have games that have sold well, there have not been many that can be compared with franchises like Mario either Minecraftsomething they surely want to achieve at some point.

Once with that in mind, Kamiya He gave an update implying that he wants to stay in business:

I want to get a job making games so I can eat.

For those who don't know him that much, Hideki Kamiya has worked on several projects and has collaborated with various companies, including Capcom and Platinum Games. He is known for his creative approach and his ability to create unique gaming experiences. His work has been acclaimed by critics and gamers alike, and he is considered an influential figure in the video game industry, creating franchises such as Bayonetta, Devil May Cry, Okami, Viewtiful Joeamong other.

For now the future for this creator seems a little cloudy, but let's hope that he returns to the industry soon, especially, some fans have thought that he should return to Capcom to bring sequels to franchises that have not been touched since their release, including Okami. On the other hand, making games on request for Nintendo with the studies of Bandai Namco It may sound a bit tempting.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor's note: It is a fact that Kamiya is still a video game genius, but the problem here is that many copies also need to be sold, something that unfortunately has not been possible no matter how excellent the titles that have come from his mind are. It's a shame that they continue to remain niche experiences.