Ukrainian parliament member Kucherenko called on Zelensky to deal with Poland

Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Batkivshchyna faction Oleksiy Kucherenko called on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to resolve the issue of blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border, writes RIA News.

According to him, Kyiv cannot “fight on several fronts.” “The world is not Ukrainian-centric and will never be so – it can only seem to us. It’s better to prepare for this in advance, which, unfortunately, you and I may have big and obvious problems with,” he called for dealing with Poland.

The deputy asked not to assess the situation at the border “one-sidedly and simplistically.”

Earlier it became known that Polish President Andrzej Duda did not say a word about Ukraine in his New Year’s address to citizens on December 31. He paid more attention to accusing the ruling majority of violating the constitution.