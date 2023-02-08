An alleged account of David Peña Diaz, son of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nietospread on social networks a Video where he thanks his father for giving him everything, Well, thanks to the PRI politician, he has not lacked anything.

The clip released by the @diegoeltrex account, on the TikTok platform, the creator of the content, posted a series of photographs of Diego in the company of his father who has been at all of his son’s important moments.

During the recording, the user identified as ‘Diego the T-rex’, wrote“for my dad who has given me everything and has never left me alone”.

What caused the Internet user to become a trend in the social network, since to the rhythm of the song “There is no way, by Akwid”, He thanked the former president of Mexico for not having abandoned him.

The scene caused Internet users to explode in the comment box by pointing out, “Just watching the video I lost 200 varos”, “we all cooperate”, “don’t stain until I grab my ticket tightly”, “you’re welcome mijo, here we are here for whatever it takes”.

Diego, son of Enrique Peña Nieto, and the administrator Maritza Díaz, was born on June 25, 2004. For years he has tried to stay away from his father’s topics, but this supposed appearance caused him to be in trend once again.