According to the 32nd report of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) published on February 7, 68 journalists were murdered throughout 2022, a significant increase in these crimes from the previous year. The list is headed by Ukraine with 12 journalists and communication professionals murdered, followed by Mexico with 11 victims.

The report compiles the violent deaths that targeted journalists last year, victims of “targeted attacks, bombings and deadly incidents in crossfire”, indicates the IFJ publication.

The list also highlights Haiti (with 7 deaths), Pakistan (5) and Colombia and the Philippines (with 4 deaths of journalists in each of these countries), as highly dangerous nations to practice the profession.

The Federation points out that 2022 was more dangerous than the previous year to be a journalist, since in the total number of murders of journalists there were 21 more than in 2021.

The organization criticizes the lack of commitment from governments and assures that “world leaders still have a lot to do to create a safe and free environment for journalists and media workers.”

Protest against the murder and disappearance of journalists in Mexico. REUTERS – EDGARD GARRIDO

The names of 375 communication professionals arbitrarily detained around the world were also included in the report.

There are 84 incarcerated in China and Hong Kong, 64 in Burma, 51 in Turkey, 34 in Iran and 33 in Belarus. It is the highest figure recorded by the FIP since it began publishing its annual report two years ago.

“This report seeks to pay tribute and honor the memory of all those we have lost through their service to the public,” said Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary, in introducing the report.

Journalism as a high-risk job

Within the report, the IFJ calls for reflection on situations such as the one experienced in Mexico and demands the creation of a United Nations convention on the safety of journalists, as well as the creation of an independent international mechanism to investigate the attacks on information professionals.

The IFJ began publishing annual reports and lists of imprisoned journalists to mark International Human Rights Day in 2020.