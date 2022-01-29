Always the fascination towards the unknown it inspires us to take particular roads to the detriment of others. Both in the cinematic and in the videogame field the most intriguing adventures almost always open with completely unknown places, in which some brave protagonist will have the daring to venture also bringing to light, why not, some interesting or horrid secret hidden from the eyes of the world. Entering therefore into the uncertain darkness of some situations, in many cases has been the basis of the most fascinating stories, of course, always accompanied by the perseverance of those who have never feared dark ravines. The title we are going to talk about today develops its entire soul starting from this premise, outlining from the beginning a journey into the darkness that will need all your courage, your calm, your attention, resourcefulness and above all patience. . Let’s go and have our say Hidden Deep with our first impressions.

Darkness, mystery and many dangers

As its name suggests, descending into the depths of the earth is the most direct indication and description of what this video game has to offer. Hidden Deep is a two-dimensional title currently in phase early accessdeveloped by one person only (Cogwheel Software), and in which we will have to drive a group of exploration professionals in the darkest and deepest depths of the earth itself. The game does not have a real incipit, rather it launches you from the beginning in the role of an explorer, in the dark and cold tunnels of an experience that becomes rather direct from the beginning. With our character we will also be introduced to some of the main dynamics of “plot” and some of gameplay. Since there is no real story behind it, everything is connected to what we will do during our run.

To explore means discovering and learning something both on the place where we are and on the video game itself (an approach entirely based on silence, exploration and difficulty can only remind us Dark Souls and similar). As the various obstacles are overcome, the situation will begin to become somewhat clearer. The constant then also turns into trying to comprehend what happens around us. Based on what we know we are in some sort of submarine whose conditions are in a confusing state. Our task is therefore to understand what has happened or could happen.

Over the various “Chapters” in which Hidden Deep is divided, we will find ourselves playing some assignments entrusted to us by our superiors. Advancing therefore means respecting the requests, for example, trying to unlock the various contraptions that we will face and trying to to survive to the monstrosities that house the various galleries. With the explorer we will therefore begin to get to grips with slowly gaining understanding of the various gameplay dynamics, learning step by step from our mistakes (this particular character has, for example, a grappling hookone pistolone scanner and some explosives, all tools that will need a specific use based on the events and moments that will appear in front of us). Learning how to use the scout, however, is not all, if you want to advance in the run, also because with the subsequent developments you will have the possibility to unlock new characters with new roles and specifications ability.

The whole thing is then set in a rather repellent context and complicated, in which we will have to learn to measure our every single step and every choice. The game map is absent at the beginning, with a progressive formation based on the roads we will take, while remaining without a cursor to indicate the player’s position. The resources available to us are limited and dose the use of bullets will prove vital in some circumstances. In addition we find the “Delicate constitution” of the various characters ready to lose their lives even after simple badly calibrated jumps. If you add to all of this ambushes random from indefinite monstrosities you will have a clearer picture of the world this title has to offer.

As written above, however, as you advance you will have the opportunity to expand your own crew. The choice of characters with “Classes” distinct dynamizes the situation by also inserting some more reasoning and strategy possibilities. It goes without saying that managing your own team will prove essential to overcome some situations. In addition, advancing also means unlocking and finding new ones means with which to make your way in the dark.

Sound three-dimensionality

From an aesthetic point of view Hidden Deep makes his figure by giving back a setting that knows how to be immersive despite its general simplicity. The pride of this early access is undoubtedly his sound design ready to drag you into a context made of creaks, indefinite noises, gasps. This sound study it also connects perfectly to the gameplay, enhancing its schematicity and rather classic characteristics. From the beginning, moving in a context that is not expressed at all unless it is explored, the various sounds will be the first element to be learn to avoid the many dangers along the way. Learning to recognize them is very useful and intelligent in the reading itself of both the setting and its danger also in the gameplay field.

In conclusion, what we have been able to savor so far with Hidden Deep we didn’t mind at all. Of course, its early access identity is very noticeable. However, there would seem to be good will, in the hope of a completion that enhances even more what has been achieved up to now.