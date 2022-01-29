The contact between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen a Silverstonand on Sunday 18 July, he entered by right among the highest points of tension between Mercedes and Red Bull during the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. The British driver was found guilty of what happened on the track and fined 10 ” on race time, a punishment that did not prevent him from recovering and winning under the checkered flag, while the Dutchman finished his grand prix in the barriers and was taken to hospital for checks. The incident then generated a whirlwind of controversy, which led Red Bull to ask for a review of the sanction to Hamilton, a request later rejected by the Federation. The frost has therefore begun to set between the parties, and in the past months Jos and Max Verstappen have highlighted how relations with Toto Wolff have in fact been interrupted, while in previous years a certain feeling between the parties was known.

To confirm how the negative turning point between the Verstappen and the Wolffs was the accident in Turn 9 of the English track, was also Helmut Marko, director of Red Bull: “I don’t think Max can replace Hamilton in Mercedes. I think the events at Silverstone left a deep wound, especially for Jos. I think what has happened makes him less inclined to move there“, He told the Austrians of Autorevue. Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull is due to expire in 2023, and the parties will soon sit at a table to discuss the natural extension, as recently the world champion has explained that he wants to stay with his team “also for the next 10 or 15 years “.