The Israeli Army reported that some 35 rockets were launched this Thursday by militias from southern Lebanon towards Israelan attack previously claimed by the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, which represents the largest attack since October 8 – when the escalation in the border area began in the wake of the war with Hamas – and one of the largest launches since the 2006 war.

“Following initial reports of siren activation in northern Israel, approximately 35 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces air defense system intercepted several of the launches,” a spokesperson said. of the Israeli Army.

“In addition, since this morning, terrorists launched several anti-tank missiles and mortars at several locations along the border with Lebanon,” added the spokesperson, stating that “an Army plane attacked several launchers from which the projectiles were fired.”

The simultaneous launch of nearly 35 rockets from Lebanese territory is the largest since Israeli forces and pro-Palestinian militias in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, began an escalation on October 8, a day after war broke out between Israel and the Islamist group Hamaswhich controls the Gaza Strip.

This Thursday’s attack is also one of the largest since Hezbollah’s war against Israel in 2006. after the launch of 36 rockets by the Shiite group last April.

Shortly before the Israeli Army’s announcement about the rocket attack this Thursday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch, but assured that there were 48 projectiles.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, Islamic resistance fighters attacked the “Ein Zeitim” base near the (Israeli) city of Safed with forty-eight Katyusha rockets, at 10:15″ local time, Hezbollah said in a statement.

Since the beginning of hostilities on October 8, at least 115 deaths have been recorded: 10 in Israel – seven soldiers and three civilians – and at least 105 in Lebanon, including 77 members of Hezbollah, 12 members of Palestinian militias and 16 civilians – including three journalists and three children.

Israel and Hamas are expected to begin a four-day ceasefire this Friday, which Hezbollah plans to adhere to.

