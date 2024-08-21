Just a few more weeks and the dream of many of the boys of Friends 24 will finally be made. The program is about to return to air on Canale 5, but apparently there will also be a big novelty. A dance teacher has reportedly left his post, which will be filled by a promising dancer.

Friends 24

This is who we’re talking about.

Amici 24: here’s when the first episode will air

With the beginning of September some things come back into fashion television broadcasts are heading towards the summer break. Among the most anticipated programs certainly appears Friends of Maria De Filippiwhich this year will continue its 24th edition.

Raymond Todaro

Everything is ready for the beginning of this dream, which should begin right now Sunday 15th SeptemberIt is precisely on this day that the formation of the new will take shape class of Friends. We will therefore witness the entry of promising dancers and singers who will do everything to get the pass from production.

At the moment nothing is known about the identity of the various students, but it seems that there may be some secret among them. son of art. To find out who will sit behind the coveted benches of Canale 5, we can only wait a few more weeks.

Raimondo Todaro is out: the dancer is ready to replace him

Credits: speedybirillo

One of the biggest novelties of Friends 24 it will concern a change in the singing and dancing commissions. From what we know, Anna Pettinelli she would have given up her role as a teacher to devote herself to her radio project.

The singer will replace her Giusy Ferreriwho has already held this role a few years ago. The fate of this is still uncertain. Emanuel The while that of seems confirmed Raymond Todaro. After several editions the Latin American teacher would have decided to abandon his session to dedicate himself to new work adventures.

Adriano Bettinelli

Who will take his place? It looks like that Maria De Filippi found Todaro’s replacement in a dancer who a few years ago took part in an old edition of Friends. We are referring to the former student Adriano Bettinelli, who over the years has become a very famous dancer who has accompanied the tours of international celebrities. How will Celentano take it since she had intensely criticized him in the past? We will find out on Sunday 15 September starting at 2:10 pm.