We are a few days away from the end of the school year 2023 – 2024so schools will have to deliver report cards, where parents will know the performance of their children, however there is an alternative to know the students’ grades before arriving at school by the physical report card, it is the online consultation, where to access you will need the student’s CURP.

According to the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) Physical reports will be delivered no later than next Friday, July 12, this applies to public and private schools, so if you are one of those who already want to know how your student did, you can enter the site SIGED where you will be given to know the ratings.

The steps to download the ticket are very easy, below we tell you how to check the tickets:

Enter the SIGED site at this link: https://www.siged.sep.gob.mx/SIGED/alumnos.html Enter the student’s CURP Click on the search option

When writing the curp and clicking on search will break down the last grade completed by the student, as well as the academic level and the school group to which he or she belongs at the school, as well as the last update made by the educational institution.

It will also give you some options for previous school years, you must select the year you want to consult. Once you have selected the school year, it will give you the student grades.

According to what was reported by the SEPthe return to school is scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2024.

