For a couple of years now we are used to seeing Geoff Keighley in three video game events every 12 months, in this 2024 we already saw it in Summer Game Fest and it’s been a day when this note is being written in the Gamescom Open Night Livethat leaves the closing of the cycle for the month of December with The Game AwardsAnd yes, the date has already been set for users to pay attention to their screens and admire the winners of different awards related to the electronic entertainment industry.

After the event broadcast from Cologne, Germany, Almost immediately the official account of the awards has come out to speak on the social network of X (formerly known as Twitter)mentioning that we should mark our calendars for the next 1stDecember 2nd of the current year. As always, it will be broadcast on the channels of Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, TikTok and even streaming platforms United States as Peacock.

📌 Save the Date 📌 THE GAME AWARDS

10th Anniversary Gala Celebration Thursday, December 12 Streaming Live Everywhere from Peacock Theater in LA Public tickets on sale November 1. pic.twitter.com/033mzk3IZ6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 20, 2024

Official times have not yet been announced, but they may be similar to those seen in previous years, starting around 7 p.m. and lasting approximately three hours, which has been questioned as being less so that they feel more organic. Meanwhile, the nominees have not yet been defined, so we will have to wait a little longer to find out a month before the ceremony is held entirely live.

Here is the description:

The Game Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates and recognises excellence in the video game industry. Founded in 2014 by journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley, the event honours the year’s best games, developers, eSports teams and content creators, among other categories. In addition to the awards ceremony, The Game Awards has become a space for important announcements, exclusive trailers, and reveals of new titles and content related to the world of video games. The ceremony brings together industry professionals, fans, and celebrities, and is broadcast live worldwide through multiple digital platforms.

Of course, as always there will be announcements of new things, so at Atomix we will be covering them as every year.

Via: TGA