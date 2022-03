O prime minister of Hungarythe ultranationalist Viktor Orbanresponded this Sunday (27) to recent criticisms made against him by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskysaying that he is a lawyer and not an actor like the Ukrainian leader.

“I am a lawyer and I work with the knowledge that I have accumulated in the world of law. Someone who is an actor only works with the knowledge that he has accumulated as an actor,” Orbán told public radio station Kossuth.

However, shortly after the interview, the opposition news portal Telex.hu pointed out that, before becoming an actor, Zelensky graduated in law from the Kiev University of Economics, while Orbán spent his entire life as a politician and parliamentarian.

“This means that in reality Orbán did not spend a single minute in the world of law,” added the opposition portal.

In his online address to European leaders this week, Zelensky addressed Orbán directly and asked him to decide “which side” he is on with regard to Russian aggression.

Hungary, a member of NATO since 2004, tries to be neutral in this crisis and does not allow the sending of Western weapons to Ukraine through its territory.

Orbán, who is seeking his fourth term in Sunday’s general election, has so far maintained a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ruling Fidesz party accuses the opposition, a broad coalition from left to right, of wanting to drag Hungary into involvement in the Ukraine war.

While its relations with Russia, especially in the energy sector, have been excellent so far, relations with Kiev have been strained for years as Budapest accuses the country of discriminating against the Hungarian minority on its territory.