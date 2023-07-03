Without filters! Gabriela Herrera He had strong qualifications against Sergio George, regarding Farik Grippa’s complaint to the music producer for alleged fraud. According to what was mentioned by the singer, he made her sign a contract that he called “abusive” under the name of the label Chim Pum Music. The member of “This is war”, who in the past had received job offers from the businessman, sided with the young interpreter in a conversation with a local media outlet and supported him. What did she say about the foreigner? We tell you.

What did Gabriela Herrera say about Sergio George?

Gabriela Herrera did not hesitate to give her full support to Farik Grippa and criticize Yahaira Plasencia’s friend. “He is a singer who has been harmed. What happens to him I said at the time on the subject of contracts that I did not sign,” said the young woman, noting that time proved her right.

“Your producer has to support you, not destroy you; he has to help you emerge, he doesn’t have to kill you or give you something negative,” added the reality girl. She recalled the meetings they both had months ago and mentioned that she suspected that the businessman was trying to deceive her.

“The contract was not what was said, I had the guts to tell him and not continue. I really saved myself from being involved with someone who was going to completely harm me,” said the model.

What did you think about Sergio George’s statements?

herrera He stressed that Sergio George “leaves a lot to be desired as a person.” “What he says seems a bit of a jerk to me, he is messing with the dreams of many artists. He sold smoke,” Gabriela said in an interview with El Popular.

The young woman recently released her song “Latina” on all digital platforms. The song has caused a furor among her followers, who replicate the choreography on social networks.

Gabriela Herrera launches as a singer. Photo: Instagram

Did Sergio George force Gabriela Herrera to be part of “The Great Show”?

In January of this 2023, Gabriela Herrera gave surprising revelations in “Amor y fuego” about her participation in “El gran show”, a dance reality show that she joined in 2022. According to what she said, Sergio George forced her to be part of Gisela’s program Valcárcel.

“I entered because he practically forced me to enter the program, I was already about to sign a contract with him and he told me: ‘You have to enter yes or yes,'” he said in the Willax space.