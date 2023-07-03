A minute was enough for a Kindergarten teacher to steal the attention of all TikTok with a dance at a school festival, as they recorded her performing an impressive choreography in front of the students.

The viral case that travels the Internet, education that becomes a trend due to their incredible passion for imparting their knowledge, learning strategies and showing how they struggle to fulfill their dreams, there are teachers who have divided opinions because parents come together to fired because of their clothing.

However, the protagonist of this video, not only fell in love with those present, but also with all users on social networks, this by showing the great affection that he has for the students, since during a festival he was in front of them performing the choreography to direct them.

For this reason, during the viral video, the children can be seen in the background following the dance steps, however, the fathers and mothers of the family stopped seeing their children, because the teacher stole everyone’s attention in full presentation.

Although it is a clip released a couple of years ago, it continues to make everyone fall in love on digital platforms, as the teacher was stunned by the dance she performed at the event at the academic institution where she teaches classes.

The scene gave something to talk about, well the parents who They went to the school presentation to see the children dancethey stopped recording the students, to focus the teacher who was behind