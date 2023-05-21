The announced fall of Berlin’s Hertha takes place with a bang in injury time. Where the new “Berliner Weg” will lead after the descent is uncertain.

Everyone loses for themselves: This Hertha was not a team Image: Witters

IThe pros from Hertha BSC spent their first working day after being relegated with a run. Under normal circumstances, this would have been a welcome opportunity to sweat out residual alcohol. Reason for frustration drinks was given. The tragic 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum, which came too late, made certain what had been hovering over the Olympic Stadium like a thick, dark cloud of bad weather for weeks.

Hertha BSC will play in the second division next season. If the German Football League (DFL) grants the necessary license for this. But that is also Hertha BSC in May 2023: in the hour of the deepest sporting pain, there was no meal together. Not even a befitting frustration binge. The team split up after a while, everyone went his own way.