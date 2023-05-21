The story of the Chinese “stupid balloon” has stalled the open lines of communication between Washington and Beijing. Joe Biden said this during the final G7 press conference, adding that “very soon” there may be a thaw.

“We should have an open channel of dialogue”, said the American president, recalling what he and Xi Jinping established in their meeting in Bali. “Then the stupid balloon arrived which had two loads of material for espionage flying over the United States, and everything changed”, continued Biden who then however said he was convinced that “as regards dialogue with them, I believe that we will see a thaw very soon.”

Regarding the tensions over Taiwan, Biden explained that it is clear among the G7 leaders that if China were to act unilaterally, there would be an answer. “We are not going to tell China what to do – she said – but at the same time we will put Taiwan in a position to be able to defend itself”.