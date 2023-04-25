Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Hernán Torres comes out as DT of Deportes Tolima, official

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Hernán Torres comes out as DT of Deportes Tolima, official


close

Hernan Torres

Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima.

Radical decision of the leadership of the red wine team.

Deportes Tolima made the decision to remove the coach from office Hernan Torresas confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Tolima takes the measure due to the bad results that the team has had this season.

This Sunday the Ibagué team lost on their visit to the Boyacá Chicó, 2-0, on date 15 of the League.

Hernán Torres, Tolima coach.

Photo:

Mauro Pimentel. AFP

Tolima marches in 12th place with 18 points. It is not eliminated, but the leadership decides, by mutual agreement, to give the steering wheel.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

