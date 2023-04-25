Hernán Torres comes out as DT of Deportes Tolima, official

Deportes Tolima made the decision to remove the coach from office Hernan Torresas confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Tolima takes the measure due to the bad results that the team has had this season.

This Sunday the Ibagué team lost on their visit to the Boyacá Chicó, 2-0, on date 15 of the League.

Hernán Torres, Tolima coach. Photo: Mauro Pimentel. AFP

Tolima marches in 12th place with 18 points. It is not eliminated, but the leadership decides, by mutual agreement, to give the steering wheel.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

