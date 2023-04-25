Hernán Torres comes out as DT of Deportes Tolima, official

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima.
Radical decision of the leadership of the red wine team.
Deportes Tolima made the decision to remove the coach from office Hernan Torresas confirmed in a statement on Monday.
Tolima takes the measure due to the bad results that the team has had this season.
This Sunday the Ibagué team lost on their visit to the Boyacá Chicó, 2-0, on date 15 of the League.
Tolima marches in 12th place with 18 points. It is not eliminated, but the leadership decides, by mutual agreement, to give the steering wheel.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
