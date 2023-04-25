L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it will come approved by the CMAthe English antitrust, according to the forecasts formulated by Wedbush analysts, who expect the important operation to go through.

“We expect the CMA to approve the transaction in response to Microsoft’s commitment to a set of remedies that will help regulate its cloud gaming policies,” the company said in a statement. As we know, the response from the CMA is expected this week.

“Once the UK and the European Union approve the transaction, we expect the Federal Trade Commission in the US to do the same,” the analysts added. “We remain confident that the deal will close by the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year on June 30, 2023.”

Naturally, the forecast is directly reflected in the share price of the parties involved, with Activision’s shares currently valued with an “Outperform” rating and a twelve-month target price of $95.

At present, six countries have approved the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, although none of them expresses a binding opinion.