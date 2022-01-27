We are only a few weeks away from the premiere of the film Uncharted. Although the general plot of the film is already public knowledge, there are still several details that are unknown. Thus, The new trailer for this film clarifies a little more about the mystery that surrounds the character of Antonio Banderas.

Although this trailer was leaked a couple of hours ago, Sony has officially shared the new trailer. Here we can see a little more of the action scenes that characterize this series so much, and we have a better look at the relationship between all the characters involved.

Although it was already known that the character of Antonio Banderas will be the antagonist, little was known about his role in the story. Now, the new trailer has revealed that his family discovered the treasure that Nathan and Sully are looking forbut his fortune was stolen by someone unknown.

The movie of Uncharted will be released on February 17 in all available theaters. In related topics, here you can check our review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Similarly, Naughty Dog talks about the possibility of a new game in the series.

Via: Sony