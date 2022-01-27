U.S.- To commemorate 30 years of Disneyland Paris, in France, Minnie Mouse has changed her style, leaving aside her emblematic red dress to use a blue pantsuit signed by the renowned British designer Stella McCartney.

On the charge of changing the style of the Disney character, Stella shared, “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart, we share the same values… What I love about her is that she embodies happiness, self expression, authenticity… And with that he inspires people of all ages all over the world”.

He also added his desire for a change to Minnie Mouse Y the details behind her new outfit: “I wanted Minnie to wear her first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I designed one of my iconic suits, a blue tuxedo, using organic fabrics.”

This year Minnie will be turning 94 since its creation and it will be the first time that his character has such a drastic change, obtaining a gift for McCartney, who was not very well received by many, as they are upset with the change of such a well-remembered cartoon.

In almost a century of life, the animated character has never made such a drastic change in his wardrobe, creating controversy among his fans, because they are not happy that they try something “more conservative” in Minnie Mouse, who has become a character popular with her famous red dress with white dots.

Stella McCartney wants the little mouse to become a symbol of progress for a new generation, wearing her outfit in honor of Women’s History Month, this March 2022. So, during this year, she will be the new image of Walt Disney Park. DisneyStudios.

Despite the different opinions that are held regarding the first change in the history of Minnie Mouse’s outfit, the decision has already been made and the blue pantsuit and black dots is the new outfit that the Disney character will wear celebrating the 30 anniversary of the theme park in Paris.

