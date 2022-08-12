The all-consuming IP hoover that is THQ Nordic has donate to showcase! Mixing a nostalgia-baiting slate of 90s revivals with some intriguing newcomers, it was a surprisingly busy one too. So if you missed it and find yourself eager for updates on previously announced titles like Outcast 2, Jagged Alliance 3, and Gothic, plus some big new reveals – most notably the return of Alone in the Dark – read on.

Alone in the Dark

As rumoured, the grandaddy of survival horror is back in what THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive is calling a “reimagining” of the 1992 original. It’s being written and directed by Mikael Hedberg, who wrote the stunning Soma at Frictional Games, and is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC at a later date. We’ve got a little more on this promising project elsewhere.

Alone in the Dark – Announcement Trailer.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reproved

Alien menace Crypto (or rather, his clone) is back to terrorize humanity in Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, developer Black Forest Games’ spruce-up of the 2006 open-world action-adventure sequel. It’s out very soon, coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 30th August, and there’s a new trailer to tide you over.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Failed – Showcase Trailer.

space for sale

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a galactic property tycoon, here’s your chance. Developer Mirage Game Studios is calling Space for Sale a “hands-on” management sim, and it’s one that sees players roaming exotic, procedurally generated planets in an attempt to find the perfect spot to satisfy their demanding alien clients’ every real estate need. There’s no release date for this yet, but it’s coming to PC.

Space for Sale – Announcement Trailer.

Gothic

Developer Alkimia Interactive’s Gothic remake first appeared as a playable teaser in 2019, and it proved popular enough that THQ Nordic agreed to greenlight a complete remake of the 2001 action-RPG. Once again, players take control of a convicted prisoner who finds himself on a quest across a dangerous medieval fantasy realm, only this time with a few more modern-day bells and whistles. Gothic is due to release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at some unspecified future point – and there’s a new trailer in the meantime.

Gothic 1 Remake – Showcase Trailer.

Jagged Alliance 3

Another aging favorite returns! A third entry in the Jagged Alliance series has been a long time coming, with at least two attempts at creating the game, the most recent being over a decade ago, having floundered. Tropico studio Haemimont Games is now in charge of bringing the series’ turn-based action to modern audiences on PC, and you can get a fresh look at its efforts in the new trailer below.

Jagged Alliance 3 – Showcase Trailer.

Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising is Slipgate Ironworks’ stab at capturing the magic of the classic real-time strategy games of the 90s – think the likes of Command & Conquer – and promises a blend of base building and “hard hitting combat” in an alternative 1997 where Earth has been ravaged by nuclear war. Features include three playable factions, plus skirmish and multiplayer modes, and it’ll be heading to PC.

Tempest Rising – Announcement Trailer.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning

Another much-loved oldie getting the revival treatment, Outcast 2 was announced last year, promising the return of preposterously named series protagonist Cutter Slade for another jaunt across the alien world of Adelpha. Adopting the same 3rd-person open-world action-adventure template of the 1999 original, it’s being developed by Appeal Studios for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A trailer follows!

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning – Legend of the Ulukaï Trailer.

Wreckreaction

This one’s the latest game from Three Field Studios, the team of ex-Criterion devs responsible for the likes of Dangerous Golf and Dangerous Driving. It’s basically an open-world racer with an emphasis on freedom and player-created content, meaning you can explore, race, build physics-defying courses on the fly, and share your absurd creations on a whim. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next year.

Wreckreation – Announcement Trailer.

Way of the Hunter

A game of gorgeous open-world views and shooting wild, majestic animals in the head, Way of the Hunter may well be very good for people who like those things. If that’s you, there isn’t long to wait – Way of the Hunter comes to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 16th August and there’s a trailer below.

Way of the Hunter – Showcase Trailer.

AEW: Fight Forever

Wrestling! And you can smack someone in the head with a bin, so I’m in. It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC “soon”.

AEW: Fight Forever – Showcase Trailer.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

And that’s almost everything! Aside from a number of updates to existing titles – namely Stuntfest: World Tour, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, and The Valiant – THQ Nordic had one last thing to share in the form of action-platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. It’s as madcap as you might expect, and will, in lieu of a release date, be heading to Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC…eventually. Here’s a new look: