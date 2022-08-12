Dubai (Etihad)

The Federal Youth Authority celebrated the activities of the World Youth Day 2022, which kicks off this year with the slogan “Solidarity between generations” by implementing more than 20 activities in various emirates of the country, and by launching 4 institutional councils for youth in vital institutions in the country. A meeting was held for local, ministerial and institutional youth councils to celebrate On this day and to learn about the councils’ achievements and aspirations for the future, it also held dialogue sessions between young people and senior citizens, and held a solidarity forum between the generations of police presenting the ambition of the Ministry of Interior and the history of youth empowerment in it. The forum included many activities, and an open meeting was held for young people with a number of pioneers who have a footprint in the environmental field to talk about their experience in protecting the environment and their message for future generations. Youth issues and their role in shaping the future, and inspiring stories were presented to young people who achieved impressive success in various fields and shared their inspiring stories with The goal is to encourage young people.

On the occasion of the International Youth Day, the Federal Youth Foundation announced the formation of youth councils in 4 vital entities (Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, TAQA, Trends for Research and Consulting, KPMG), where the institutional youth councils will work to take advantage of the potential and energies of youth and invest them in taking them The leading role in decision-making, learning and growth in line with global developments, and harnessing their talents in the service of their institutions.

And it launched a guide to participating in the International Youth Day, which helps young people to choose the way to celebrate this International Day, with the Federal Youth Foundation providing them with the necessary support and advice.

Nora Al Kaabi

Youth is the cornerstone

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said that the UAE is one of the countries that excel in empowering young people and enhancing their presence, especially in the decision-making department, noting that the UAE government includes in its cadre the youngest minister in the world when she was appointed, and she is Minister of State for Social Affairs Youth, a trust granted by the government to young people and followed up with care and attention, stressing that the wise leadership of the state is fully convinced that youth are the cornerstone of the development of nations and the building of civilizations, and that sustainable development cannot be achieved without taking into account the importance of involving them in decision-making and giving them full support to achieve local and global achievements. .

Achievement is the language of youth

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice-President of the Arab Youth Center, said on our celebration of the International Youth Day, we bear in mind the saying of the founding father Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, when he said: “When we talk about youth, and with young people, we must We speak the language they understand.” The language that young people have proven that they understand well is the language of achievement, innovation and striving towards building a better future for themselves and for future generations. We put in the hands of young people the tools and skills that help them convey their voice and language to the whole world. The responsibility that is given to them and they are the basis of the next fifty-year journey in which the state seeks to benefit from their capabilities in the maximum possible way to highlight their role in foreseeing the future.

Her Excellency added: This year, we celebrate the International Youth Day with the slogan of solidarity between generations, and this is what the UAE youth embodied in their development contributions and achievements in recent years. We can be proud of our youth.

Shamma Al Mazrouei

Shamma Al Mazrouei: Building a better future

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, said: “In the UAE, every day is a youth day. International Youth Day is an occasion for us to recall the gains and achievements made by the UAE in the field of developing and empowering the youth sector. Today, young people in the UAE are in various leadership positions on boards of directors and major institutions. The principle of listening to young people, listening to their aspirations and taking care of their ambitions is a well-established daily practice in the UAE, enshrined in a sustainable approach by our wise leadership, based on the culture of rapprochement, cohesion and continuous communication in the Emirati society. From this principle, we have always been keen to transform youth visions into innovative ideas and qualitative projects that contribute to development paths locally and globally.

Her Excellency added: The UAE has not only invested in empowering its youth, but has also turned to empowering youth everywhere, so that it has become the preferred destination year after year for ambitious, creative, talented youth from all over the region and the world, and we will continue this approach to attract ambitious young talents. To the UAE, the land of opportunities that believes in youth and consolidates its position as a first destination for young people to live, work, achieve dreams and aspirations, and transform ideas into successful tangible projects on the ground.

Her Excellency indicated that the UAE government is harnessing all its efforts and resources to achieve this trend, whether through the Federal Youth Foundation or the Arab Youth Center, which shares this successful model in fruitful youth work with brothers and friends in the region and the world. The Arab youth are part of our larger social fabric, and our programs in the fields of technology, diplomatic and media skills, experiences of confronting climate change, achieving sustainable development, consolidating a culture of entrepreneurship, and transforming challenges into opportunities that are within the reach of young people to serve their aspirations, according to our model that we work on and is based on connecting the dots with each other in order to achieve Integrating skills and connecting talented young people to the opportunities they deserve and enabling them to communicate with decision-makers.

Continuing the path of accomplishments

Rashid Suleiman Obaid Al Maamari, Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Youth Council, stressed that the UAE government believes in the necessity of activating the role of youth in society, as they are a main pillar for continuing the march of achievements and achieving the leadership’s aspirations to reach its goals and its centenary vision. This confidence is demonstrated through the formation of youth councils as one of the main pillars of youth empowerment.. Through the Umm Al Quwain Youth Council, the council works hand in hand with the UAE government to achieve more substantial and vital achievements in the future industry.

Muhammad Hussain Shihabi Al Balushi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council, said that, thanks to the support and guidance of the wise leadership, the UAE has taken advanced steps in empowering the energies of young people, providing them with opportunities for excellence, and adopting their ideas to enhance their participation in the sustainable development process, so that Emirati youth have become a role model for young leadership and a title Success and leadership in many vital fields, and the state has established its position as the first destination for Arab youth towards realizing dreams and ambitions.

Jassim Haikal Al Balushi, Chairman of the Fujairah Youth Council, said that the International Youth Day is an occasion to recall the support and interest of our government and our wise leadership in youth in all aspects, and it is not a new thing, but since the establishment of the state by the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. To this day, under the banner of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him and protect him”, even if many of the initiatives, if not all, focused in one way or another on the youth category, in recognition of the capabilities of Emirati youth to go far by shouldering their responsibilities, we are in front of opportunities It is precious to contribute to building our country as our government wants and their Highnesses Sheikhs aspire to.

happy theory

global message

Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Foundation, said: On the International Youth Day, we send a global message that we believe in the importance of intergenerational dialogue to build a future based on youth and their energies, and we present the stories of our youth to be a source of inspiration for the youth of the world. An important asset of this country and a transmitter of its message to the world.

He added: The International Youth Day is an opportunity for us to present to the world the experience of the UAE in empowering youth, and in celebrating the UAE youth, their capabilities, and their achievements, and every institution, every company, every youth council, and every young man and woman can participate in this day.

A government that trusts its youth

Mohammed Ahmed Baobaid, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, said that World Youth Day is an annual event that celebrates the continuous achievements of creative youth in all subjects. We in the UAE are fortunate that all days are youth days during which young people are empowered, supported and encouraged to make their mark in the various areas of development for the country. Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Dubai Youth Council, stressed that the wise leadership of the UAE gives the young generation special care and attention in education, training and development, and encourages them to engage in various types of sciences to contribute to the process of building and development in the homeland of goodness, giving, love and tolerance. Noura Ali Al Ali, Chairperson of the Sharjah Youth Council, also spoke about the International Youth Day, “We congratulate ourselves on the wise leadership that provided opportunities and eased difficulties for us. It is our responsibility as borne by the wise leadership of the UAE.” Mohammed Salem Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Ajman Youth Council, said, “We start in our discussion of youth from the saying of our late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, (Youth is the real wealth…and it is the nation’s shield…and its sword and the fence that protects it from the greed of the greedy.” ). Therefore, he gave them special care and care, because, as he said: The youth does not lack enthusiasm, and as long as they are enthusiastic and believe in their homeland, they are able to absorb everything new and gain experience, and our experience in this field has been successful, and everything you see now in the UAE is first of all made by its sons, We strive to train and educate our children, and it will not be long before that is done.”