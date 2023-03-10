Reached the agreement with Vero Volley: the pressing of the president Marzari, the bonuses and the link with Giorgio Armani (she is testimonial) are decisive. But we have to wait for the official announcement

“I’ll wait for you because it’s you who brings the sun”. Last spring, Italian volleyball fans hummed the Boomdabash hit “Per un milion”. The lyrics of the song brought to Sanremo in 2019 represented the goodbye to Paola Egonu, ready to land in Turkey, at Vakifbank Istanbul, with the belly from the successes in Conegliano also embellished by the record of consecutive victories (76 matches in a row). After one season the sun is ready to return: the 24-year-old opposite – who in Sanremo 2023 was one of the co-hosts of the singing kermesse alongside Amadeus – broke the delay and said yes to the Vero Volley offer which from the next season he will play permanently in Milan. An operation worth around 1 million euros per season (800,000 plus prizes and bonuses) without counting the side effects that this choice will entail in terms of visibility and opportunities, the link with Giorgio Armani, of which he is testimonial. A figure slightly lower than that received this year on the Bosphorus. See also Víctor Guzmán is one step away from finalizing his signing for Besiktas

Courtship — A white smoke that Vero Volley pursued with stubbornness. Rejected the proposal last year, Alessandra Marzari, the number 1 of the Consortium which she herself invented in 2008 and which today has 1500 boys and girls in addition to the 2000 children of the school project, well supported by her majority shareholder – her husband Aldo Fumagalli who gradually became passionate about volleyball and understood its great potential – renewed the offer through Marco Raguzzoni, the player’s agent from Modena. And finally the player’s yes has arrived. For Paola it is a return to her first volleyball city. Exactly 10 years ago, in spring 2013 – after the first audition held from 29 April to 1 May 2012 – the young player from Cittadella arrived at the Pavesi Center in Milan for the Club Italia selections. Those tests that amazed everyone and convinced the federal club to bet on this girl’s talent. A special adventure with her debut in A1 (on 25 October 2015 against Novara) and the record for points in a game (46 points on 30 October 2016 against Florence, brought to 47 again by her 4 years later with the Conegliano shirt ) before taking flight in the top teams: Novara, Conegliano, Vakifbank – clubs with which the spark has never struck – and now Milan. See also Milan, party postponed: hundreds between San Siro and Duomo following ... Inter

Hi Thompson — The market puzzle has begun to be resolved in the last few hours. The indirect confirmation comes from the situation of Jordan Thompson, the American opposite gold at the Tokyo Games. The Minnesota player has recently signed a renewal with the Lombard club by inserting an exit clause in case of arrival at Egonu’s Vero Volley. Clause ready to enforce. Her name is associated with two Turkish clubs – Giovanni Guidetti’s Vakifbank and new coach Ze Roberto’s Thy – while in Italy the only possible destination is Vallefoglia from the Marche region.

Official — The announcement won’t be something that will arrive in a short time also because in a few days Egonu will be the protagonist of the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Vero Volley. The first leg to Istanbul is scheduled for March 15 (5.30 pm) while the return to the Allianz Cloud will be on March 21 (8 pm). An appetizer before next season where another “game” to play awaits you. Milan awaits Paola “as children await Christmas”. See also Pioli: "Our cycle has just begun. We understand what it takes to stay on top"

National — Volleyball is therefore ready to embrace its star player again while waiting to discover her future with the blue shirt. Summer with the national team which will have two important appointments: European Championships and Olympic qualifications. And in the continental tournament, Italy will play its first matches at the Monza Arena, the venue which until this year hosted the matches of its new team before moving to Milan. A nice appetizer for Paola before landing in the city.

