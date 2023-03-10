Hamburg, massacre in a temple of Jehovah’s Witnesses: 7 dead and 8 injured

Terror in Hamburg, where a man opened fire inside a church of Jehovah’s Witnesses, killing seven people. According to the police, the bomber is also among the dead, whose motive is not currently clear. The shooting took place shortly after 9 pm, just as some members of the special police units passed near the church, located in the GrossBorstel district.

When officers entered, they found several people seriously injured and some dead. “Then they heard a shot from above, went upstairs and found another person,” said a police spokesman. There is currently no balance sheet of the tragedy, but Bild speaks of 7 victims and 25 injured, of which 8 are in serious condition.

In the minutes following the shooting, the police raised the alert and asked residents of the area and neighboring neighborhoods to remain indoors, initially stating that the “alarm” was “ongoing” and there was “extreme danger” on the streets of the Hanseatic city. Initially it was in fact feared that one or more people had been hit, then fled. In the following hours, the alarm subsided. “So far there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime,” said a police spokesman. “We ask you not to share unsubstantiated assumptions and/or spread rumors. There are no indications that there are other people on the run.”

The shooting was cataloged by the investigators as “Amoktat”, a term that is used to indicate the gesture of a madman who kills indiscriminately. Mass is held in the church twice a week, right in the evening. A 23-year-old witness named Lara Bauch, quoted by the German press, said she heard several shots in sequence, “about four” times, at intervals ranging from “about 20 seconds to a minute” apart. Looking out the window, the 23-year-old said she saw “a person running frantically from the ground floor to the first floor”.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims”, the message of the mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher. “Police are working full steam ahead to prosecute the perpetrators and clarify the background.”