The ACI Sports Council met on Tuesday 8 November and examined the proposals of the ACI Sport Commissions for the sector, in particular as regards the planning of the 2023 sports season.

The proposal of the ACI Sport Rally Commission was therefore approved with the structure and validity for each of the main series of the sector, but the inclusion in the calendar of each event is linked to the acceptance, by the relative organizer, of the dates that will be assigned by the Federation.

Andrea Crugnola, Pietro Ometto, FPF Sport, Citroen Racing, Citroen C3 Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sport

CIAR 2023

The main changes were made to the top flight. The Italian Absolute Rally Championship 2023 will in fact be divided into eight races, with a maximum of seven participations and six useful results to give the final score. Six will be on asphalt already covered in the current season, to which two will be added on dirt, with the return of the San Marino Rally and the novelty of the ACI Rally Monza.

Simone Campedelli, Tania Canton, Team MRF Tires, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sport

CIR ASPHALT 2023

The calendar of the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship is extended to eight rounds, with a maximum of six participations and five useful results. To the confirmations of Lana, Elba, Salento, Como, San Martino di Castrozza and Due Valli are added the novelties of Piancavallo and the City of Bassano. The last race to be included in the calendar will assign a score with a coefficient of 1.5.

Paolo Andreucci, Rudy Briani, Team MRF Tires, Skoda Fabia Evo R5 Photo by: ACI Sport

CIR TERRA 2023

The six-round structure for the Italian Rally Terrain Championship reaffirmed, with five useful results. Confirmed in this case the Adriatic, Nuraghi and Vermentino and Val d’Orcia as well as San Marino in conjunction with the CIAR. To these is added the other race with double validity in Monza, plus only one to be confirmed between the Rally delle Marche and the Rally del Brunello, which still remain to be played in the current season.

CRZ AND FINAL

The appointments relating to the regular season of the Zone Rally Cup are growing, rising to a total of 53, always divided into the current 9 Zones. The ACI Sport 2023 Italian Cup Rally National Final will be held again at the Rally del Lazio, for the second consecutive season.

THE VALIDITY FOR EVERY RALLY SERIES