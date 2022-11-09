Sadio Mané is left without a World Cup. The Senegalese will not be able to lead his team in Qatar after the injury he suffered on Tuesday night against Werder Bremen. In a match in which his team won (6-1), the Bayern winger requested the change after 20 minutes of the game suffering from discomfort in his right knee. The worst omens have come true and, according to L’Equipe, this tendon problem will prevent him from playing his second World Cup this year.

The Senegal coach will announce the squad list this Friday, where Mané will not be. The African team is drawn in group A, along with the Netherlands, Ecuador and the host Qatar. The Bayern player, formerly of Liverpool and Southampton, was seeking to vindicate himself in this edition of the World Cup, after being eliminated in the group stage in Russia 2018. Mané could only score one goal and the African team was left out of the round of 16. final by two yellow cards, by tying everything with Japan in second place.

It is not the first loss of an important player facing the World Cup. Mané joins the list of stars who will not be in Qatar due to injury. Paul Pogba and Kanté (France), Timo Werner (Germany), Reece James (England), Giorginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) and Mauro Arambarri (Uruguay) are the other top players who will miss out.

