The case of Debhani Escobar causes outrage in Mexico. The young woman disappeared on April 9 and was found dead 13 days later in a water tank of a motel located in the suburbs of the city of Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo León, epicenter of the country’s industry. The videos of the security cameras that recorded the last hours of her life reveal that she confronted a group of men.

#America #death #Debhani #Escobar #country #disappeared