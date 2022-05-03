There are things in the world that are ugly and that’s it. Nothing happens and the world turns, but the case with Boruto is that it is not only ugly, but slowly and slowly it is destroying everything that Naruto built in due course, shattering it to its foundations.

This is not a “woe is it, this generation is going to ruin everything” complaint, because It’s not like Naruto ended very gracefully either. Or that Kishimoto cared enough about his manga to not let himself be groped by Shonen Jump and its fans.

It is about actually Boruto it is a boring anime and manga, slow as the arrival of every fortnight, prototypical and that makes everything wrong what its predecessor did well, but not only that, but what it did wrong… makes it worse.

It’s no longer just about making everything magically resolve, but also make it happen in the same way. This story is so pathetic that the only thing that finds a solution is always to resort to the past in order to generate a little more interest in their readers, who are here for that very reason… because of the past.

And while this happens, while on the Shōnen Jump gems of demographics like Kimetsu no Yaiba, JuJustu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man and others take the spotlightBoruto is waiting for those same ones to return from time to time to taste that incipient melancholy that is doing nothing but throwing away the good memories and the legacy, broken and doubtful, that Kishimoto had already left.

Boruto is… something that shouldn’t be | Source: Pierrot

He himself proved how complicated it is to get out of his own drawer when Samurai 8 failed in sales and critics. Now, far from the name of Naruto, he could see that boring stories fail unless they have something behind them to support them, like 20 years of fans behind a saga or the sponsorship of your magazine.

Perhaps that is the fate of the great franchises of the past. A destiny that only Saint Seiya guessed and got ahead of him…

Boruto had no choice but to go back to the past and put filler that interested people more than the canon | Source: Pierrot

today already it is difficult to see Naruto outside of those AMVs that flood the internet, where only the most critical moments of the anime are relived. Outside of that, nostalgia is protected in a new story that again has only the date

