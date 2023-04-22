Latin America, which had tried to stay out of the war in Ukraine, began to take positions upon receiving Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who undertook a tour that took him to Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. For his part, Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelenski spoke this week before the Mexican congress and asked legislators to pressure Andrés Manuel López Obrador to give more support to the Ukrainians.

The head of Russian diplomacy made a tour that took him to Brazil, where he was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was on a tour of the United Arab Emirates, China and Portugal, seeking become, in fact, a mediator for the conflict that began on February 24, 2022.

During his tour, Lula has accused the United States and the European Union of having a belligerent position and being interested in prolonging the conflict. These affirmations were denied both by the block of 27 and by the White House.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on April 14, 2023. © Ken Ishii, AFP

The heads of state that did receive Lavrov were Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua; Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and Miguel Díaz-Canel in Cuba. The Russian foreign minister thanked in Havana the position of these nations.

“We are very grateful for the fact that from the very beginning of the special military operation, our Cuban friends, President Díaz-Canel and other representatives of the leadership, very clearly outlined their position and expressed their full understanding of the reasons that led to the current situation. I mean the reckless expansion of NATO directly towards our borders,” he justified.

For his part, the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, gave a speech before the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico through a video call. For 13 minutes he tried to call on Mexican congressmen to support Ukraine in the war..

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has avoided condemning the Russian invasion under the argument of non-intervention.